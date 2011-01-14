Flextronics to leave Norway

It has been confirmed that Flextronics International will close down its electronics assembly plant in Billingstad, Norway.

The reason for the closure is a combination of weak earnings with a cancellation of a major order. This order would, according to Anders Straumsheim, president of the unit, had a significant share of the turnover at the plant in 2011.



The plant will be phased out over three months from now. Existing production will be transferred to other units within the group. 88 employees are affected by the closure, according to local media Budstikka.