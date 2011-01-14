Intel with record 4Q

"2010 was the best year in Intel’s history. We believe that 2011 will be even better", said Paul Otellini, Intel president and CEO.

Intel Corporation reported full-year revenue of USD 43.6 billion, operating income of USD 15.9 billion, net income of USD 11.7 billion and EPS of USD 2.05 – all records. The company generated approximately USD 16.7 billion in cash from operations, paid cash dividends of USD 3.5 billion, and used USD 1.5 billion to repurchase 70 million shares of common stock.



For the fourth-quarter, Intel posted revenue of USD 11.5 billion. The company reported fourth-quarter operating income of USD 4.3 billion, net income of USD 3.4 billion, and EPS of 59 cents. Fourth-quarter revenue, operating income, net income, and EPS were also all records.



Full-Year Results



- Revenue USD 43.6 billion, up USD 8.5 billion, 24% year-over-year

- Gross margin of 66%, up 10 percentage points year-over-year

- Operating income USD 15.9 billion, up USD 10.2 billion, 179% year-over-year

- Net income USD 11.7 billion, up USD 7.3 billion, 167% year-over-year

- EPS USD 2.05, up USD 1.28, 166% year-over-year



Fourth-Quarter Results



- Revenue USD 11.5 billion, up USD 355 million, 3% sequentially

- Record gross margin of 67.5%, up 1.5 percentage points sequentially

- Operating income USD 4.3 billion, up USD 211 million, 5% sequentially

- Net income USD 3.4 billion, up USD 433 million, 15% sequentially

- EPS 59 cents, up 7 cents, 13% sequentially