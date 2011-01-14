Foxconn confirms another employee's suicide

EMS-provider Foxconn has confirmed that a worker at its Shenzhen hub fell to her death last week.

The 25 year old woman, who has been working for Foxconn since 2005, died last week after falling from her brother's home in Shenzhen, Xinhua reports. She had been on 'sick leave' after factory officials reprehended her for unspecified reasons, other media reports suggest.



At least 13 Foxconn employees have died under similar circumstances last year, with the result of Foxconn raising wages by nearly 70% in China (evertiq reported.)