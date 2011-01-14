Electronics Production | January 14, 2011
DRAM market to see double-digit decline in 2011
With a huge drop in average selling prices (ASP) predicted for 2011, global dynamic random access memory (DRAM) revenue is expected to contract sharply this year despite strong growth opportunities in smart phones and tablets, according to new IHS iSuppli research.
Worldwide DRAM revenue in 2011 is forecast to decline to USD 35.5 billion, down 11.8% from USD 40.3 billion in 2010. The double-digit drop represents a stark reversal of the 77.5% increase in DRAM revenue in 2010 compared to 2009. The next several years after 2011 also will be turbulent for DRAM revenue, as revenue heads down in the face of ever-declining ASPs.
Prospects for DRAM—the main memory in game consoles and desktop and laptop PCs—took a sudden turn for the worse in the third quarter of 2010 after ASPs plunged, ending five straight quarters of steady increases. Given the robust channel inventories of that time, stronger bit growth and a retreat in demand primarily in notebook PCs, the market changed direction abruptly and fell more severely than anticipated, ending the DRAM rally.
The reversal of fortune will extend to 2011, according to IHS iSuppli forecasts. The ASP this year is projected to drop 44.7% to USD 1.44, down from USD 2.61 in 2010. Bit growth, while expected to increase 59.6% to 24.6 billion gigabytes (GB), will not make up for the brutal contraction in prices.
DRAM to find new lease on life with smart phones and tablets
Mobile handsets and tablets promise to be two segments of increasing importance for DRAM companies. While using less memory per device, smart phones and tablets in 2011 will combine to outship PCs by more than 50 million units, making them categories well worth watching, IHS iSuppli research indicates.
Memory content for smart phones in 2011 will increase at a substantial rate of 62%, nearly doubling the 33% growth projected in PCs. For their part, tablet shipments will grow rapidly this year to 57 million units, compared to 16 million in 2010—and then become a significant DRAM category rivaling smart phones in 2012 and 2013.
The growth in smart phones and tablets will drive strong demand for mobile DRAM in the years to come. By 2014, mobile DRAM will account for 16.5% of all DRAM bits that are shipped—a dramatic increase from just 6.2% in 2009.
Prospects for DRAM—the main memory in game consoles and desktop and laptop PCs—took a sudden turn for the worse in the third quarter of 2010 after ASPs plunged, ending five straight quarters of steady increases. Given the robust channel inventories of that time, stronger bit growth and a retreat in demand primarily in notebook PCs, the market changed direction abruptly and fell more severely than anticipated, ending the DRAM rally.
The reversal of fortune will extend to 2011, according to IHS iSuppli forecasts. The ASP this year is projected to drop 44.7% to USD 1.44, down from USD 2.61 in 2010. Bit growth, while expected to increase 59.6% to 24.6 billion gigabytes (GB), will not make up for the brutal contraction in prices.
DRAM to find new lease on life with smart phones and tablets
Mobile handsets and tablets promise to be two segments of increasing importance for DRAM companies. While using less memory per device, smart phones and tablets in 2011 will combine to outship PCs by more than 50 million units, making them categories well worth watching, IHS iSuppli research indicates.
Memory content for smart phones in 2011 will increase at a substantial rate of 62%, nearly doubling the 33% growth projected in PCs. For their part, tablet shipments will grow rapidly this year to 57 million units, compared to 16 million in 2010—and then become a significant DRAM category rivaling smart phones in 2012 and 2013.
The growth in smart phones and tablets will drive strong demand for mobile DRAM in the years to come. By 2014, mobile DRAM will account for 16.5% of all DRAM bits that are shipped—a dramatic increase from just 6.2% in 2009.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments