CPI expands in Rotherham

To add to the existing Speedprint SP210AVi, Europlacer Finesse and SAKI Voyager assembly equipment, CPI have added a new line with Blakell Europlacer.

The equipment purchased represents an investment of over GBP 400'000 and consists of Speedprint SP880AVi, Europlacer iineo II, 2 x Europlacer Access 4, SAKI Voyager, TSM reflow, TSM wave soldering andAegis Circuit Cam Express."We have seen solid growth in our organisation, and with some major contracts that we have recently concluded, the pressure on our existing facility had become something of a bottleneck. So we made the decision to invest heavily in not only SMT production equipment, but some other key areas such as Stock Management and factory enhancements to increase floorspace. There were many equipment suppliers keen to provide a solution to our SMT production requirements with some very enticing offers, however we have had a good working relationship with Europlacer over the years, and we were delighted to select them as our partner in providing the turnkey solution", stated Paul Ironmonger, Managing Director.The new equipment has been recently installed in CPI’s Rotherham (UK) facility; the acceptance trials involved running on site evaluations of 01005 processing and transfer of existing production on to the new line."Obviously, with such a large installation, it was necessary that Europlacer could prove to me that the paper specifications matched reality. We asked Europlacer to screen print a number of PCBs, place a range of components (including 01005) and to reflow them. The results were outstanding, and show that we now have the technological edge to offer our customers an increased capability", he added.