IBM & Samsung joint research into new semiconductor technology

IBM and Samsung will collaborate on basic research into new semiconductor materials, manufacturing processes and other technologies.

The agreement calls for the two companies to jointly develop new semiconductor process technology that can be used in a broad range of applications -- from smart phone handsets to communications infrastructure.



For the first time, Samsung researchers will join IBM scientists in the Semiconductor Research Alliance at the Albany Nanotech Complex, Albany, N.Y., where researchers will investigate new materials and transistor structures, as well as innovative interconnect and packaging solutions for next-generation technology nodes.



New process technology developed by the companies is planned to extend leadership in mobile computing as well as other high performance applications. For consumers, a new generation of devices -- smarter, connected and more mobile -- will require essential semiconductor breakthroughs to keep pace with technology trends (i.e. the mobile web, cloud computing,) and users' loftier expectations around performance and reliability.



The agreement also renews IBM and Samsung's joint process development agreement (JDA) to multiple nodes starting at 20nm. IBM and Samsung plan to develop advanced technologies for foundry customers, enabling high-performance, energy-efficient chips at 20nm and beyond. To further enhance the JDA, Samsung’s Semiconductor R&D center will also participate in development contribution.