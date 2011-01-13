Acal acquires CompoTRON

Acal has announced the acquisition of 100% of CompoTRON, for a maximum consideration of €8.5m before expenses.

CompoTRON has been acquired from BW-Holding GmbH, a company wholly owned by the CompoTRON management, Mr W Brack and Ms B Lohmaier.The company is a specialist provider of electronic communication and fibre optic components to the European industrial electronic markets, and will form a separate business unit within Acal’s Electronics division and will retain its strong independent brand identity.



The initial cash consideration of €6.8m will be paid from the Group’s existing cash resources. Additional deferred cash consideration of up to €1.7m will be payable in January 2013 subject to the business achieving agreed performance targets over the next two years.



CompoTRON’s revenues for the year ended 31 December 2009 were €7.3m and it generated a pre tax profit of €1.0m.