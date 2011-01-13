Kontron and EG Electronics sign distribution agreement

Kontron, Germany-based manufacturers of embedded computers, has signed an agreement with EG Electronics for distribution in the Nordic countries.

The agreement includes all products from Kontron with focus on, but not limited to; Single Board Computers, Motherboards, Modules, Box PCs and Panel PCs.



“We are pleased to have signed an agreement with Kontron that will strengthen our offer and position in the market for embedded computers. Our strategy is to be a market leader as a solution provider for Computers, Displays and Storage where the customer’s focus is total cost of ownership. With the representation of Kontron we will enhance our support towards the customers, with local technical support and decreased time-to-market” says Stefan Jigell, Product Marketing Manager at EG Electronics.



“Kontron has followed the success of EG Electronics for a long time and we are confident that a strong local partner will help strengthen our position in the Nordic market”, states Jürgen Grabow, VP Sales EMEA