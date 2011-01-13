TSMC to buy fab and land from Powerchip

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacuring Co (TSMC) is to buy factory and office buildings from PC memory chipmaker Powerchip Technology for around USD 99.55 million.

The deal will help Powerchip to ease financial pressures of late. The deal is apparently part of efforts to sell off non-core businesses to improve the company's financial structure. Furthermore, Powerchip also plans to negotiate a bank loan rollover with credit banks and has already sold 3.57 million shares to Taiwan-based chip designer Zentel Electronics Corp., local media reports.



As reported earlier, Powerchip also struck a deal with Rexchip. Rexchip has resumed shipments of chips after suspending it due to payment delays by Powerchip.