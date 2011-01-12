Flextronics to leave Norway?

According to Norwegian media, EMS-provider Flextronics is currently evaluating a possible move from the Norwegian town of Billingstad before April 28, 2011.

Flextronics currently occupies the old facilities of ABB and EB in Billingstad and employs 70 staff. The decision to move will be taken during a board meeting this Thursday, writes Budstikka.no.



No further details are known.