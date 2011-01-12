IPTE establishes subsidiary in Romania

IPTE Factory Automation (FA) has now established a subsidiary in Romania.

The branch office is located in Oradea, in the western part of Romania, and provides sales and after-sales support for the whole country. It also incorporates a manufacturing department focused on the production of test adapters. The office has a staff of 25 people to date.



Hubert Baren, CEO of IPTE FA underlines the relevance of this move: “With our own office in Romania we are reinforcing our presence in this important Eastern European market. In doing so, we have remarkably shortened the distance to our customers, and our response time will also get shorter. Ultimately, we will be faster in this growing market. And not only that, but the acquisition of new customers will be much more easier too.“