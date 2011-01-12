Leoni starts production in India

Leoni has established a wiring systems manufacturing facility near Pune in India and has commenced supply of diesel engine harnesses to Tata Cummins. By 2012 the group of companies thereof expects annual sales of double digit millions of euros.

Having successfully secured a production contract to supply diesel engine harnesses to Tata Cummins in India, Leoni has established its first manufacturing plant near Pune. Tata Cummins Ltd (TCL) is a joint venture between the Indian car maker Tata Motors Limited and the American engine manufacturer Cummins Engine Company Inc. At a special ceremony the factory was officially opened by Uwe H. Lamann, Member of the Executive Board responsible for the Wiring Systems Division at Leoni, in December.



"India is a major growth area of the global automotive market and is therefore strategically important for Leoni. This new plant and our engineering and customer support in Pune emphasise our position as a leading global supplier of automotive wiring systems and demonstrate Leoni’s commitment to supporting our customers in India", stated Mr. Lamann.



The factory area is currently around 1'300 m² with the potential to expand to more than 6'000 m² in support of the planned growth of the business. The management structure of the Pune facility is in place and ongoing recruitment in support of planned business growth is expected to result in a headcount of around 240 by the end of 2011.



Overall volumes of diesel engine harnesses are expected to increase as India moves towards Euro 4 vehicle emissions standards, resulting in Leoni’s annual sales of double digit millions of euros by 2012.