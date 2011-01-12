Stoneridge Electronics invests in Panasonic equipment

Stoneridge Electronics AB, automotive electronics manufacturer and the second largest provider of tachograph systems, has selected Panasonic as their new preferred supplier for pick & place as well as screen printing equipment.

“We took the time and the resources to conduct an in-depth evaluation of SMT equipment for this big investment and Panasonic clearly came out on top”, says Stefan Höög, Production Engineering Manager at Stoneridge’s Örebro facility.



"Panasonic’s new NPM modular process platform with its unique process control capabilities simply meets the high standards we as a tier 1 automotive supplier have especially when it comes to quality, reliability and flexibility”, he adds.



The investment into this new, lead free production line includes four NPM pick & place modules capable of up to 185'500 components per hour (theoretical) and one SP18 screen printer from Panasonic. The dual lane line is designed to initially manufacture 6 different product families with over 20 variances using three feeder set-ups.



HåJa AB, Panasonic’s Swedish sales and service partner brokered the deal and will support the installation and provide the after sales support.