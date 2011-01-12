Electronics Production | January 12, 2011
China’s Power MOSFET grows in 2010, but ...
Amid a more than 50% boom in sales and constrained production in 2010, China is facing allocation and lead time extensions for certain power metal–oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs) from major suppliers such as Infineon, STMicroelectronics and Fairchild Semiconductor, states iSuppli.
The power MOSFET market in China will expand to USD 2.4 billion in 2010, up 53% from USD 1.6 billion in 2009. "IHS iSuppli research indicates shortages and long lead times will continue throughout the remainder of 2010 as suppliers work to bring newly installed capacity online. Furthermore, the tight supply situation for certain MOSFET types and packages now is expected to last until well into 2011", said Alex Liu, analyst for China research at IHS.
Revenue sources for power MOSFETs
The main sources of revenue for the power MOSFET market in 2009 come from three segments: data processing (41% of revenue); consumer electronics (25%) and communications (23%).
The communications industry, consisting of both the wired and wireless segments, will generate USD 617 million in power MOSFET revenue in 2010, up from USD 365 million in 2009, as the government continues to lend support and operators maintain investments in new communication networks. In comparison, consumer electronics will account for USD 570 million in power MOSFET revenue in 2010.
For its part, the automotive market is expected to generate USD 101 million in power MOSFET revenue in 2010, up 64% from 2009.
The majority of power MOSFET revenue comes from low-voltage MOSFETs, as the number of low-voltage applications usually rises with the number of processors or others loads used in data processing and communication equipment. Accounting for 51% of the market in 2009, low-voltage MOSFETs will continue to hold the leading share position in 2011, IHS iSuppli research shows.
Given the strong power MOSFET demand for most of 2010, sales growth will have slowed in the fourth quarter and then will hit bottom in the first quarter of 2011; moderate sales growth will return during the remainder of 2011. IHS iSuppli forecasts the entire MOSFET market will experience 20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2009 to 2014.
