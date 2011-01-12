Corelis completes move to new headquarters

Corelis, supplier of high-performance boundary-scan test and measurement tools, has moved its headquarters to a new building that is thirty percent larger.

The expanded capacity enables Corelis to meet client demand for increased production, research and development, and product training.



"The additional space affords us the opportunity to expand our popular training classes and to offer complete, interactive, hands-on demonstrations in our new show room. We’ve made it our mission to provide free JTAG and boundary-scan education to as many clients as possible; ensuring a sizable and comfortable training facility is vital to achieving this goal and maintaining our high customer service standards", said Ryan Jones, Senior Technical Marketing Engineer at Corelis.