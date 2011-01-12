Electronics Production | January 12, 2011
TI and Movea in ZigBee cooperation
Movea, a pioneer in motion-sensing and motion-control technologies, along with Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI), announced a new high-performance, RF4CE remote control reference design.
The new design will allow consumers to experience a highly interactive and immersive style of home entertainment by enabling in-air operating controls through motion recognition.
“Our partnership with Texas Instruments on their new RF4CE remote control reference design builds on TI’s industry leading engineering prowess for creating robust, high performance hardware systems and better enables a growing market with a valuable combination of technologies in an easy-to-use package.” said Sam Guilaume, CEO of Movea “Movea has established a leadership position in data fusion and motion processing with proven expertise, designing solutions using the industry’s most accurate MEMS, RF, and processing platforms. Working closely with TI has helped Movea extend our experience in sensor fusion to the promising RF4CE market.”
According to a report from ABI Research, “The estimated 19 percent of flat-panel TVs shipping with Ethernet in 2010 will grow to 46 percent in 2013 and connectivity is expected to become a mainstream feature.” This evolution is driving new innovation in remotes and related devices to better control a richer viewing experience.
“The anticipated growth in the connected TV market comes with expectations for a more compelling, interactive entertainment experience. Movea’s MotionIC platform has helped TI develop a next generation remote control reference design that will enhance the home entertainment experience,” said Kobus Marneweck, RF4CE marketing manager at TI.
ZigBee RF4CE, a wireless communications standard for consumer electronics, enables fast, reliable, two-way data communications between devices.
“Our partnership with Texas Instruments on their new RF4CE remote control reference design builds on TI’s industry leading engineering prowess for creating robust, high performance hardware systems and better enables a growing market with a valuable combination of technologies in an easy-to-use package.” said Sam Guilaume, CEO of Movea “Movea has established a leadership position in data fusion and motion processing with proven expertise, designing solutions using the industry’s most accurate MEMS, RF, and processing platforms. Working closely with TI has helped Movea extend our experience in sensor fusion to the promising RF4CE market.”
According to a report from ABI Research, “The estimated 19 percent of flat-panel TVs shipping with Ethernet in 2010 will grow to 46 percent in 2013 and connectivity is expected to become a mainstream feature.” This evolution is driving new innovation in remotes and related devices to better control a richer viewing experience.
“The anticipated growth in the connected TV market comes with expectations for a more compelling, interactive entertainment experience. Movea’s MotionIC platform has helped TI develop a next generation remote control reference design that will enhance the home entertainment experience,” said Kobus Marneweck, RF4CE marketing manager at TI.
ZigBee RF4CE, a wireless communications standard for consumer electronics, enables fast, reliable, two-way data communications between devices.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments