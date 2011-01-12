TI and Movea in ZigBee cooperation

Movea, a pioneer in motion-sensing and motion-control technologies, along with Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI), announced a new high-performance, RF4CE remote control reference design.

The new design will allow consumers to experience a highly interactive and immersive style of home entertainment by enabling in-air operating controls through motion recognition.



“Our partnership with Texas Instruments on their new RF4CE remote control reference design builds on TI’s industry leading engineering prowess for creating robust, high performance hardware systems and better enables a growing market with a valuable combination of technologies in an easy-to-use package.” said Sam Guilaume, CEO of Movea “Movea has established a leadership position in data fusion and motion processing with proven expertise, designing solutions using the industry’s most accurate MEMS, RF, and processing platforms. Working closely with TI has helped Movea extend our experience in sensor fusion to the promising RF4CE market.”



According to a report from ABI Research, “The estimated 19 percent of flat-panel TVs shipping with Ethernet in 2010 will grow to 46 percent in 2013 and connectivity is expected to become a mainstream feature.” This evolution is driving new innovation in remotes and related devices to better control a richer viewing experience.



“The anticipated growth in the connected TV market comes with expectations for a more compelling, interactive entertainment experience. Movea’s MotionIC platform has helped TI develop a next generation remote control reference design that will enhance the home entertainment experience,” said Kobus Marneweck, RF4CE marketing manager at TI.



ZigBee RF4CE, a wireless communications standard for consumer electronics, enables fast, reliable, two-way data communications between devices.