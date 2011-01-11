Intersil executive joins scintera as new CEO

Scintera Networks, Inc., a provider of semiconductors for wireless communications, has appointed Davin Lee chief executive officer.

Mr. Lee brings broad semiconductor experience and has successfully scaled several major businesses. Scintera's prior CEO, Art Reidel, will remain on Scintera's Board of Directors.



"Art has built an outstanding team that is delivering groundbreaking RF semiconductor products," said Daniel Artusi, Scintera Board member. "The company is ready to take on a new set of growth opportunities, and Davin's track record as a successful semiconductor executive with a strong customer focus makes him an excellent choice to take the company to the next level."



"Three short years after divesting its optical business and relaunching the company in the RF market, Scintera has successfully delivered its first products for wireless infrastructure and is shipping in volume to a wide range of customers and geographies," said Art Reidel, former chief executive officer of Scintera. "I am confident Davin will continue to build on this success and lead Scintera to become a major semiconductor company."



"Scintera has achieved impressive results with its RF PA linearization products based on its unique programmable analog signal processing technology," said Davin Lee. "I am excited to join such a talented team, and I look forward to helping the company achieve substantial growth by expanding its customer relationships in existing markets and bringing Scintera products into important new markets."



Mr. Lee was the vice president and general manager of Intersil's Consumer Power Products group, which markets high-performance power solutions for the consumer electronics market. Previously, Mr. Lee was vice president and general manager of the Industrial and Communications Products group and served two years as vice president of Intersil's General Purpose Power Products group. He joined Intersil after the acquisition of Xicor, Inc., where he served as vice president of marketing.