Mazda adopts Synopsys’ virtual prototyping solution

Synopsys, Inc. a software and IP for semiconductor design, verification and manufacturing specialist, announced that Mazda Motor Corporation has adopted Synopsys’ CoMET(r)-METeor(r) virtual prototyping solution to verify their Electronic Control Units (ECUs).

Over the last year, Mazda has been using the METeor embedded software development environment to conduct its ECU system verification in a virtual environment. By decreasing the number of tests on real automobiles and hardware-in-the-loop (HILS) test equipment, the virtual prototyping solution will enable Mazda to save significant time and cost. Mazda has been using the CoMET virtual prototype design tool to create accurate models for normally dangerous live tests and difficult to reproduce conditions, and to enhance levels of safety, reliability and quality.



“Today, the ECU is the most important device in automobiles based on performance and cost. We need virtual prototyping not only to accelerate ECU development time while lowering cost, but also to ensure that our ECUs are safe and reliable,” said Mr. Hisayoshi Naito general manager, Vehicle Development Division, Mazda. “We selected Synopsys’ CoMET-METeor virtual prototyping solution because of its cycle-accurate modeling and high speed simulation capabilities.”



“Today’s automotive makers struggle with the added complexity of millions of lines of software code affecting everything from energy use to safety features. Virtual prototyping has become an essential part of the design flow to help solve this problem,” said John Koeter, vice president of marketing for the Solutions Group at Synopsys. “Especially for ECUs, achieving system validation and software development earlier in the flow and with higher quality is crucial to an automobile’s success in the end market.”