RS Components enters Eastern Europe

RS Components has announced its entry into Eastern Europe. Initially RS has launched a full e-commerce solution for Poland, Czech Republic and Hungary; this will be followed by other Eastern European markets over the coming months.

“The successful restructuring of our European organisation has been an important factor in our positive performance over the past year,” said Klaus Göldenbot, Regional General Manager, RS Components EMEA. “The next step in our regional growth strategy is to rapidly build our activity across Eastern Europe. We have a unique proposition for our customers through service excellence and access to the broadest and deepest range of products. Our aim is to establish a solid business with significant sales revenues and to become the leading high service level (HSL) partner in these markets within five years.”