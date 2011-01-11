Amphenol LTW signs Avnet Abacus

Avnet Abacus has signed a new pan-European franchise agreement with specialist waterproof connector and cable assembly supplier Amphenol LTW. The agreement makes Avnet Abacus the first EMEA distributor for Amphenol LTW.

Luc Kan, Amphenol LTW, VP of Sales and Marketing commented, "Avnet Abacus is the perfect distribution partner to work with us in expanding our business in EMEA. It has a strong European presence with excellent engineering and supply chain capability. A key benefit is Avnet Abacus' ability to provide a bespoke design and development service for cable assemblies and customised interconnect solutions."



Hagen Goetze, Avnet Abacus, European Marketing Manager commented "We offer our customers the gateway to all Amphenol divisions as single interface. The product portfolio of Amphenol LTW is a perfect addition to our already existing broad Amphenol product range. Especially the LED Lighting connector portfolio will become one of the key focus areas in developing new design in opportunities in the future."