VW to use Infineon sensor chip in Electric Power Steering Systems

In future, the Volkswagen AG Business Unit Braunschweig will use Infineon’s Hall sensors in electric power steering systems for vehicles.

Infineon’s TLE4998C4 programmable linear Hall sensor will be used for various model ranges. Infineon has already started to deliver the chips.





In the Volkswagen electric power steering systems produced in Braunschweig, Germany, in each case two Hall sensors from Infineon are responsible for accurate steering torque sensing. They measure the steering force exerted and the steering angle, and relay this information to the control unit of the electric power steering system.



The latter, in turn, then ensures that the control of the motor responsible for the electric power steering is optimized in terms of the required assist force and energy. The Hall sensors are incorporated in the sensor module of the system supplier to the Braunschweig Business Unit – Valeo Schalter und Sensoren GmbH.