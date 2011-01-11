CTS with new programs for CZ facility

CTS Automotive Products has been awarded two new production programs for its Electronic Throttle Control (ETC) Accelerator Pedal Modules from major Japanese and European vehicle manufacturers.

The pedal modules for the European program will be manufactured in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Pedals for the Japanese program will be made in Matamoros, Mexico since the vehicles are mainly intended for the North American market. This will be the beginning of pedal production in Mexico and represents a further expansion of CTS’ global low-cost pedal manufacturing footprint. The first deliveries will begin in late 2012. Revenues from these two awards are expected to reach approximately $10 million over the anticipated five-year lives of the programs.