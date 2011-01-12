Broadcom and CSR settle all litigation

Broadcom and CSR have agreed to settle all litigation and legal proceedings between the parties and their affiliates, including Broadcom's subsidiary Global Locate, Inc. and CSR's subsidiary SiRF Technology, Inc.

The parties will seek to dismiss their various pending actions in U.S. District Court, and the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), based in Washington, D.C., and have agreed not to pursue further infringement actions against each other, or against third parties based on use of each others' products, for a period of five years.



Terms of the agreement are confidential.