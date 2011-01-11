Bang & Olufsen in strategic ooperation with Intel

Bang & Olufsen is working in cooperation with Intel to gain access to the latest technologies, and to provide Intel with first hand information in the consumer electronics industry from a leader in the high-end segment.

"During this convergence of PC, TV and audio technologies, this strategic cooperation with Intel is hugely important to Bang & Olufsen. We looking forward to working with Intel on creating unique product solutions for the future", says Kalle Hvidt Nielsen, Bang & Olufsen President & CEO.



"This strategic cooperation with Intel provides Bang & Olufsen with access to the latest silicon process technologies. This will enable Bang & Olufsen to stay at the technological forefront in the future and increase the efficiency of Bang & Olufsen's product development", Kalle Hvidt Nielsen continues.



"Bang & Olufsen represents a unique opportunity and brings a deep understanding of the high-end consumer DTV market to this exciting cooperation. Intel looks forward to this collaboration to develop smart TV enabling products that take advantage of Bang & Olufsen's design and engineering expertise", says Wilfred Martis, General Manager, Retail CE, Digital Home Group, Intel Corporation.