Axis invests and upgrades SMT capabilities

As part of a major upgrade and improvement plan, Axis Electronics has bought two new Mydata SMT pick and place machines.

The new equipment, a MY100DX14 and a MY100SX14, is being used in combination to provide a higher throughput line with fast changeover times and the flexibility to work with very small batch sizes.



The investment represents a major upgrade of one of the companies existing lines and provides additional capacity and technology capabilities to meet increases in customer demands for low volume, high reliability, complex electronic manufacturing. The SMT area now consist of 5 leading edge surface mount placement machines, configured in 3 lines, with the process including automated optical inspection (AOI) for real time defect detection and immediate feedback.



"These new machines really beef up our smt area and give us plenty of the top quality capacity that we need to see us through the next 24 months. The line is planned to operate as a single shift with the potential to increase capacity with the addition of extended operating hours as the demand increases", commented Phil Inness, Managing Director.