TI supplies BlackBerry PlayBook tablet

RIM's new BlackBerry PlayBook will come with the OMAP 4 processor from Texas Instruments.

The US-based chip manufacturer Texas Instruments has confirmed - through its TI E2E Community Blog - that TI's OMAP4430 processor--with dual cores running up to 1GHz each--is a part of the PlayBook's architecture.



"TI's single-chip WiLink 7.0 solution provides the PlayBook's connectivity capabilities, and our power management solutions are also under the hood", the blog states.