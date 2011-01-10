Intersil concludes agreement with Arrow Electronics

Intersil, designer and manufacturer of analog, mixed signal and power management semiconductors, will conclude its distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics.

Intersil Corporation will conclude its distribution relationship with Arrow Electronics effective April 7, 2011. Arrow will continue to provide shipments of Intersil products through April 7, 2011. Intersil has taken this action to increase focus within its distribution channel to provide the best customer support in the industry.



At the same time, Intersil has strengthened its global distribution agreement with Avnet Memec. Following the September 2010 pan-European agreement between the two companies, Avnet Memec is now a key distribution partner for Intersil in EMEA. This move builds upon the North American momentum generated during the 2007 transition of Intersil from the broadline Avnet division to the more specialized Avnet Memec divison. Avnet Memec also supports Intersil in China, Japan and the Asia Pacific markets.