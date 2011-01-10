LaBarge receives USD 1.6 million contract

EMS-provider LaBarge has been awarded a contract valued at USD 1.6 million from Kaman Aerospace Corporation to provide cockpit wiring harnesses for the MH-60S Seahawk helicopter.

The MH-60S is a multi-mission helicopter that combines the transportation capability of the UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter and the unique naval capabilities of the SH-60B Seahawk. Some of its mission capabilities include search and rescue, troop transportation, airborne mine detection and destruction, medical evacuation and special warfare support. Kaman is a subcontractor on the Seahawk program to Sikorsky Aircraft, a subsidiary of United Technologies.



Production on the new contract has begun at LaBarge's Berryville (USA) facility and is expected to continue through April 2011. LaBarge has supported the Black Hawk program since 2005.