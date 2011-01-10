Aeroflex acquires certain assets from LIGNex-1

Aeroflex, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aeroflex Holding, has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire the spectrum analyzer assets from LIGNex1.

The primary assets to be acquired under the transaction include bench-top spectrum analyzer product lines that Aeroflex has offered under its own brand. These products include the 2399C, 2394A, 2395A spectrum analyzers as well as the newer 3250 Series spectrum analyzers, along with all the respective intellectual property. The closing is subject to certain delivery requirements by LIGNex1, as well as certain customary closing conditions.



"The long relationship with Aeroflex and LIGNex1 will allow a smooth transition of this product line without any loss of customer support throughout the process" said Robert Vogel, President of Aeroflex Test Solutions. Mr. Vogel continued, "The addition of these spectrum analyzer products will complement our industry competitive instrument product portfolio."



"We are confident that Aeroflex will continue to provide our customers with a world class product and customer support" said Mr. JS Kim, Senior Manager, Overseas Marketing and Business Development of LIGNex-1.