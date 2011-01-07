© Assembléon Electronics Production | January 07, 2011
Assembléon: 'We can – and will – only get better'
Philips' intention to sell off an 80% stake in SMT equipment manufacturer Assembléon to H2 Equity partners has brought on a few questions. So we had a little chat with Andre Papoular, CEO at Assembléon, about the changes.
Fact is that Philips has been focusing its core business strategy and has developed its portfolio towards the Health & Well Being segment for quite some time now. Some businesses – such as Assembléon – do not really fit into the future portfolio of Philips anymore. With H2 Equity partners, the Dutch electronics giant seems to have found a partner that will not only safeguard its future, but also bring new growth opportunities to Assembléon.
So what does this mean for the management, staff, customers and suppliers of Assembléon?
“We were always looking at possibilities to keep Assembléon intact. While the ownership of the company will change at the date of transfer – Philips will retain 20%, while H2 will own 80% – we will be able to continue as a stand-alone company; with the same footprint, the same strategy and the same product mix that we currently have. It means continuation.”
Philips has clearly shown its commitment to a successful spin off for Assembléon over the past many years and will continue to do so with its 20% participation in the (potential) new construction.
So Assembléon was looking for a partner that would have the financial means for providing growth opportunities and see the potential of the company. The positive developments of Assembléon, in many areas, during 2009 and 2010 also means that there will be no restructuring attached to the deal with H2 Equity Partners, a good message to customers, staff and suppliers alike. “We clearly expect the new partner to provide continuation for our staff. We do not expect any changes to our strategy.”
“What we have done over the past years is to develop a strategy that will allow us to adapt smoothly and quickly to market dynamics. I cannot predict any future developments, but they will not be related to the potential deal that we are discussing right now. Such a change – as going into new markets for instance, changing the footprint or where Assembléon would be headquartered – would also have taken place under the umbrella of Philips. Any possible changes will clearly be driven by market dynamics.”
So we are looking at a purely financial partner. “Absolutely.”
Over the past few years, Assembléon has been busy finding the right market strategy and optimising the business. The fact that the equipment manufacturer was able to nearly double its turnover in 2010 YoY, while retaining its headcount of around 400, is an indication of "work well done by all my colleagues, employees of Assembléon".
"From a productivity point of view, we clearly benefited from what we had to go through last year. We learned from it and took the right decisions. We decided to focus more on the Asian market, while at the same time continuing strongly in Europe and America. As a result of that we were able to create the necessary attractiveness to stipulate a potential deal."
"Having said that, H2 has to be regarded as an investor with a good track record in managing its portfolio of activities and we will, for sure, benefit from this. Sharing best practices with a new partner would automatically lead to productivity and efficiency improvement, while keeping a strong customer focus."
So what does this mean for the management, staff, customers and suppliers of Assembléon?
“We were always looking at possibilities to keep Assembléon intact. While the ownership of the company will change at the date of transfer – Philips will retain 20%, while H2 will own 80% – we will be able to continue as a stand-alone company; with the same footprint, the same strategy and the same product mix that we currently have. It means continuation.”
Philips has clearly shown its commitment to a successful spin off for Assembléon over the past many years and will continue to do so with its 20% participation in the (potential) new construction.
So Assembléon was looking for a partner that would have the financial means for providing growth opportunities and see the potential of the company. The positive developments of Assembléon, in many areas, during 2009 and 2010 also means that there will be no restructuring attached to the deal with H2 Equity Partners, a good message to customers, staff and suppliers alike. “We clearly expect the new partner to provide continuation for our staff. We do not expect any changes to our strategy.”
“What we have done over the past years is to develop a strategy that will allow us to adapt smoothly and quickly to market dynamics. I cannot predict any future developments, but they will not be related to the potential deal that we are discussing right now. Such a change – as going into new markets for instance, changing the footprint or where Assembléon would be headquartered – would also have taken place under the umbrella of Philips. Any possible changes will clearly be driven by market dynamics.”
So we are looking at a purely financial partner. “Absolutely.”
Over the past few years, Assembléon has been busy finding the right market strategy and optimising the business. The fact that the equipment manufacturer was able to nearly double its turnover in 2010 YoY, while retaining its headcount of around 400, is an indication of "work well done by all my colleagues, employees of Assembléon".
"From a productivity point of view, we clearly benefited from what we had to go through last year. We learned from it and took the right decisions. We decided to focus more on the Asian market, while at the same time continuing strongly in Europe and America. As a result of that we were able to create the necessary attractiveness to stipulate a potential deal."
"Having said that, H2 has to be regarded as an investor with a good track record in managing its portfolio of activities and we will, for sure, benefit from this. Sharing best practices with a new partner would automatically lead to productivity and efficiency improvement, while keeping a strong customer focus."
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments