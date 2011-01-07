Philips acquires main business of medSage Technologies

Royal Philips Electronics has acquired substantially all of the assets of medSage Technologies LLC. The acquired business will become part of the Sleep business within Philips Home Healthcare Solutions.

"We believe the need to manage chronic diseases by an aging population, coupled with health economics, will continue to drive a greater need for healthcare delivery at home. This acquisition is fully aligned to our strategy of providing home care providers with new opportunities to enhance their service offerings with an effective and cost-efficient application", said Steve Rusckowski, CEO of Philips Healthcare.



MedSage Technologies is a privately-held company headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, USA, with approximately 40 employees. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. The transaction does not include the assets of a venture of medSage unrelated to the acquired replenishment and compliance services.