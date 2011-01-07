SSTL wins ESA contract

Surrey Satellite Technology (SSTL) has won a EUR 10.69m contract from the European Space Agency (ESA) via Dutch Space to provide a Short Wave Infra-Red (SWIR) spectrometer as part of the TROPOMI instrument for the Sentinel 5 Precursor atmospheric monitoring mission.

The SWIR spectrometer will be used to measure carbon monoxide (CO) and methane (CH4) - the latter being the second most important anthropogenic greenhouse gas - in the atmosphere. The Sentinel 5 Precursor mission will provide a source of accurate and detailed data following the completion of the European Space Agency’s Envisat Mission. This will allow scientists to continue to study both air quality and climate change until Sentinel 5 is launched in the next decade.



SSTL’s Optical Payloads Group will coordinate an industrial consortium including the Netherlands Institute for Space Research (SRON) and Sofradir (France) to procure and integrate the precision remote sensing instrument.



Dr. Matt Perkins, SSTL commented, “It is imperative that we maintain the excellent atmospheric and environmental data provided by Envisat, and SSTL is very pleased to take the lead on this important project.”



Dr Ruth Boumphrey, Head of Earth Observation at the UK Space Agency, said, “Climate change and air quality are global issues requiring the best scientific and technical approaches and we are very proud that the UK has the technology and experience to lead such an important European space project.”