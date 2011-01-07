Qualcomm and Powermat to join forces

Qualcomm and Powermat have signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to explore the possibilities of developing cutting-edge wireless power solutions.

According to the terms of the LOI, Qualcomm and Powermat intend to: investigate the convergence of tightly and loosely coupled wireless power technologies to deliver a flexible coupling wireless power solution; work together to build an industry alliance that supports flexible coupling-based wireless power; investigate the development of dual-mode receiver ASICs that work with Qualcomm’s Wipower™ technology and that are backward compatible to Powermat’s charging mats; and have Powermat offer a single-mode wireless power solution based on Qualcomm’s WiPower technology that will supplement the current Powermat product line.



“We are extremely excited with the prospect of working closely with one of the industry’s premier wireless power companies to bring innovative wireless power solutions to market,” said Steve Mollenkopf, executive vice president and group president of Qualcomm. “Qualcomm has leveraged its deep heritage of wireless innovation to develop what we hope will become the technology of choice for flexible coupling-based wireless power. We look forward to building this new industry alliance and seeing the potential solutions that flexible coupling-based wireless power can create for a new generation of consumers.”



“Together, Powermat and Qualcomm have the opportunity to make a world without wires a reality. Our vision is to change the way in which people charge and power electrical devices in all environments and create an unprecedentedly convenient, safe and green user experience. Collaborating with Qualcomm is the perfect approach to bring the vision to reality,” said Ran Poliakine, Powermat CEO.