Harting strengthens managment of ICPN / RFID unit

With effect from January 1, 2011, Dr. Michael Groß took up his position as head of the ICPN / RFID business management unit at Harting Electric GmbH & Co. KG.

The biology graduate started his career in 1989 as a research associate at the European Science Foundation in Strasbourg before taking up a position as a technical consultant at DABAC GmbH in 1992. He was CEO of this company from 1994 to 2010.



Dr. Michael Groß was at the same time also CEO of autoID System GmbH and the co-inventor of a RFID solution over NFC for tracking dressing material in the operating room. In mid-2010, he also assumed the role of head of development at autoID solution GmbH in Ludwigsburg.



As an honorary expert and head of working group at the Association of German Engineers (VDI), he was involved in the drawing-up of the Association of German Engineers standard 4416 “Production data acquisition – identification systems” and a standard on the implementation of RFID potential analysis.