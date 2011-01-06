Digital Still Camera to decline over the long run

The point-and-shoot digital still camera (DSC)—once a red-hot consumer item and a best-selling retail mainstay—has about 3 good years left before market shipments begin to decline, as it is supplanted by newer technologies and the omnipresent camera in cell phones, states market researcher iSuppli.

Factory unit shipments of compact DSCs are projected to rise by 10.4% and reach 121.4 million units in 2010 and enjoy modest growth for the next three years. However, production will decline in 2014 as the market matures. During that year, shipments are expected to decline by 0.6% to 135.4 million units, with low-end DSC models expected to encounter stiff opposition from the cameras in cell phones, which increasingly will become the primary image-capture device for consumers.



The anticipated growth of the DSC market in 2010 continues the up-and-down fortunes of the sector during the last few years. After expanding by 16.3% in 2006, 19.5 percent in 2007 and 10.6% in 2008, the DSC space began to decelerate in the second half of 2008 as the global economy faltered. The year 2009 proved to be an even tougher period, when shipments fell 13.8% to 110.0 million units.



Opportunities exist despite general market weakness



Despite the gloomy prognosis for the overall DSC market, pockets of growth can be found within segments of the industry, such as in hybrid high-definition (HD) cameras, future 3-D cameras and the higher-end range of consumer cameras known as digital still lens reflex (DSLR).



The hybrid HD camera is an important technology trend that is fundamentally changing the DSC market by integrating high-definition video recording and still-camera capability into a single device. Although still in the somewhat early stages at this time, hybrid cameras will become more popular and affordable in the marketplace, especially as advancements are made in silicon processing capability and as prices for flash memory storage decline.



Shipment of hybrid cameras will grow from 8.3 million units in 2009—representing about 7.6% of total DSC units shipped—to a staggering 120 million units in 2014—accounting for about 89% of the total market. Already, hybrid camera models are available from Eastman Kodak, Canon, Nikon, Samsung and Sony, etc. and hybrid cameras at the USD 150-200 price point represent the next big growth opportunity in the industry, iSuppli believes.



The 3-D camera represents another area of growth for the camera sector. With 3-D games and video already being offered, iSuppli believes 3-D cameras will likely hit store shelves by the 2011 to 2012 timeframe. Nonetheless, such cameras are not expected to become a mainstream technology until after the 3-D screens that are used to show 3-D pictures and video reach approximately 30 percent penetration.



Among DSLR cameras—used more by professional photographers in the past—falling prices will spur increased adoption by consumers that are now able to make the upgrade.



Other areas of growth for digital cameras include the integration of features such as GPS and Wi-Fi, increasing their attractiveness and potential for everyday use.



GPS systems inside cameras will allow users to capture the exact location where each image was taken—a process known as geo-tagging—taking travel and location photography to a new level. Wi-Fi chipsets inside digital cameras will allow consumers to send photos wirelessly to the Internet, a PC or a printer.