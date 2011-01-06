Electronics Production | January 06, 2011
Digital Still Camera to decline over the long run
The point-and-shoot digital still camera (DSC)—once a red-hot consumer item and a best-selling retail mainstay—has about 3 good years left before market shipments begin to decline, as it is supplanted by newer technologies and the omnipresent camera in cell phones, states market researcher iSuppli.
Factory unit shipments of compact DSCs are projected to rise by 10.4% and reach 121.4 million units in 2010 and enjoy modest growth for the next three years. However, production will decline in 2014 as the market matures. During that year, shipments are expected to decline by 0.6% to 135.4 million units, with low-end DSC models expected to encounter stiff opposition from the cameras in cell phones, which increasingly will become the primary image-capture device for consumers.
The anticipated growth of the DSC market in 2010 continues the up-and-down fortunes of the sector during the last few years. After expanding by 16.3% in 2006, 19.5 percent in 2007 and 10.6% in 2008, the DSC space began to decelerate in the second half of 2008 as the global economy faltered. The year 2009 proved to be an even tougher period, when shipments fell 13.8% to 110.0 million units.
Opportunities exist despite general market weakness
Despite the gloomy prognosis for the overall DSC market, pockets of growth can be found within segments of the industry, such as in hybrid high-definition (HD) cameras, future 3-D cameras and the higher-end range of consumer cameras known as digital still lens reflex (DSLR).
The hybrid HD camera is an important technology trend that is fundamentally changing the DSC market by integrating high-definition video recording and still-camera capability into a single device. Although still in the somewhat early stages at this time, hybrid cameras will become more popular and affordable in the marketplace, especially as advancements are made in silicon processing capability and as prices for flash memory storage decline.
Shipment of hybrid cameras will grow from 8.3 million units in 2009—representing about 7.6% of total DSC units shipped—to a staggering 120 million units in 2014—accounting for about 89% of the total market. Already, hybrid camera models are available from Eastman Kodak, Canon, Nikon, Samsung and Sony, etc. and hybrid cameras at the USD 150-200 price point represent the next big growth opportunity in the industry, iSuppli believes.
The 3-D camera represents another area of growth for the camera sector. With 3-D games and video already being offered, iSuppli believes 3-D cameras will likely hit store shelves by the 2011 to 2012 timeframe. Nonetheless, such cameras are not expected to become a mainstream technology until after the 3-D screens that are used to show 3-D pictures and video reach approximately 30 percent penetration.
Among DSLR cameras—used more by professional photographers in the past—falling prices will spur increased adoption by consumers that are now able to make the upgrade.
Other areas of growth for digital cameras include the integration of features such as GPS and Wi-Fi, increasing their attractiveness and potential for everyday use.
GPS systems inside cameras will allow users to capture the exact location where each image was taken—a process known as geo-tagging—taking travel and location photography to a new level. Wi-Fi chipsets inside digital cameras will allow consumers to send photos wirelessly to the Internet, a PC or a printer.
The anticipated growth of the DSC market in 2010 continues the up-and-down fortunes of the sector during the last few years. After expanding by 16.3% in 2006, 19.5 percent in 2007 and 10.6% in 2008, the DSC space began to decelerate in the second half of 2008 as the global economy faltered. The year 2009 proved to be an even tougher period, when shipments fell 13.8% to 110.0 million units.
Opportunities exist despite general market weakness
Despite the gloomy prognosis for the overall DSC market, pockets of growth can be found within segments of the industry, such as in hybrid high-definition (HD) cameras, future 3-D cameras and the higher-end range of consumer cameras known as digital still lens reflex (DSLR).
The hybrid HD camera is an important technology trend that is fundamentally changing the DSC market by integrating high-definition video recording and still-camera capability into a single device. Although still in the somewhat early stages at this time, hybrid cameras will become more popular and affordable in the marketplace, especially as advancements are made in silicon processing capability and as prices for flash memory storage decline.
Shipment of hybrid cameras will grow from 8.3 million units in 2009—representing about 7.6% of total DSC units shipped—to a staggering 120 million units in 2014—accounting for about 89% of the total market. Already, hybrid camera models are available from Eastman Kodak, Canon, Nikon, Samsung and Sony, etc. and hybrid cameras at the USD 150-200 price point represent the next big growth opportunity in the industry, iSuppli believes.
The 3-D camera represents another area of growth for the camera sector. With 3-D games and video already being offered, iSuppli believes 3-D cameras will likely hit store shelves by the 2011 to 2012 timeframe. Nonetheless, such cameras are not expected to become a mainstream technology until after the 3-D screens that are used to show 3-D pictures and video reach approximately 30 percent penetration.
Among DSLR cameras—used more by professional photographers in the past—falling prices will spur increased adoption by consumers that are now able to make the upgrade.
Other areas of growth for digital cameras include the integration of features such as GPS and Wi-Fi, increasing their attractiveness and potential for everyday use.
GPS systems inside cameras will allow users to capture the exact location where each image was taken—a process known as geo-tagging—taking travel and location photography to a new level. Wi-Fi chipsets inside digital cameras will allow consumers to send photos wirelessly to the Internet, a PC or a printer.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments