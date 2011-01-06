Wolfson licenses Oxford Digital’s TinyCore DSP

Wolfson Microelectronics has signed a licence agreement with audio processing specialist Oxford Digital Limited to use its digital signal processor (DSP) core in a selection of Wolfson’s Audio Hub products.

Eddie Sinnott, Portfolio Director at Wolfson Microelectronics, said, “We selected Oxford Digital’s TinyCore DSP due to its efficiency at executing certain key High Definition Audio algorithms, which our customers tell us provide them with a differentiator in their market place. Our choice was helped by the ease of its software porting process, excellent power efficiency, scalability and rapid time-to-market, all of which complement our architecture.”



John Richards, CEO of Oxford Digital, said, “Wolfson is a leader in high-quality and low-power mixed-signal audio and we are excited to be working with them on integrating our IP into their products. Our TinyCore audio DSP will enable Wolfson to respond very rapidly to customer requirements and minimise future embedded software maintenance costs due to the structure of our tools.”