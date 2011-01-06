Mini-Cam takes SMT in-house with Mydata

Mini-Cam,specialised in the development and manufacture of CCTV systems for pipeline inspection, has placed orders for a MY500 solder-jet printer and a MY100LX10 pick-and-place machine from Mydata.

The company also placed an order for a vapour-phase reflow soldering system from Asscon. The new equipment, which is being installed at Mini-Cam’s Warrington (UK) site, will allow the company to move all of its PCB manufacturing operations in-house.