Abletec acquires Anaview

Abletec has entered into an agreement with Anaview AB, an audio-electronics design firm based in Sweden, to merge both organizations.

The two companies have enjoyed a strategic partnership since 2008 and have worked collaboratively industrializing and marketing a series of amplifier modules in a range of power levels and features which have already received very positive market acceptance.



“This merger enhances the technology we provide in step with the development of this market, and both employees and I am very satisfied with this choice”, says Patrik Boström, entrepreneur and owner of Anaview AB. Under the agreement, Boström was named chief technology officer (CTO) of Abletec bringing valuable knowledge, experience and technology management to supplement the R&D department.



“With the marriage of both Abletec and Anaview AB, we can now demonstrate Class D technology with sound performance rivalling traditional Class A/B amplifiers,” says Ståle Strømsodd, CEO of Abletec. ”This means we enable our customers to deliver a premium sound experience with the additional advantages our technology offers: higher efficiency, less heat, smaller footprint, and cost effective production.”