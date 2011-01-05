2010 finishes with increases in staff numbers for Axis

In the last 12 months UK-based EMS-provider Axis Electronics has increased its headcount by 30, a planned recruitment campaign in response to strong customer demand and an increased long term order book.

The staff numbers are up in all areas, including microelectronics, engineering, purchasing and shop floor cell operations."In percentage terms this represents an increase of just under 30%, adding to a stable workforce from the previous year. It is a significant expansion of our business capacity to complement improvements and increased capabilities in other parts of the business", commented Phil Inness, Managing Director."Getting hold of the people has been a challenge but our reputation as a stable, established company has certainly helped and our training and development programme, which has been recently improved as part of its SC21 CSIP has been important in settling in the new staff ", commented Sarah Clough, HR Manager at Axis.Axis was accredited to the Investors in People standard in 2000, the same time as progressive, flexible working practises with annualised hours was introduced. Recruitment will not stop there and a number of current vacancies are being filled for first quarter 2011.