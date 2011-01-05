Samsung develops industry's first DDR4 DRAM

Samsung Electronics has completed development of the industry's first DDR4 DRAMmodule last month, using 30 nanometer (nm) class process technology.

The new DDR4 DRAM module can achieve data transfer rates of 2.133 gigabits per second (Gbps) at 1.2V, compared to 1.35V and 1.5V DDR3 DRAM at an equivalent 30nm-class process technology, with speeds of up to 1.6Gbps. When applied to a notebook, it reduces power consumption by 40% compared to a 1.5VDDR3 module, Samsung announced.



The module makes use of Pseudo Open Drain (POD), a new technology that has been adapted to high-performance graphic DRAM to allow DDR4 DRAM to consume just half the electric current of DDR3 when reading and writing data. By employing new circuit architecture, Samsung's DDR4 will be able to run from 1.6 up to 3.2Gbps, compared to today's typical speeds of 1.6Gbps for DDR3 and 800Mbps for DDR2.



Late last month, Samsung provided 1.2V 2gigabyte (2GB) DDR4 unbuffered dual in-line memory modules (UDIMM) to a controller maker for testing. Samsung now plans to work closely with a number of server makers to help insure completion of JEDEC standardization of DDR4 technologies in the second half of this year.