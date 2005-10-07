Isola and Polyclad Enter license agreement

Isola Group and Polyclad USA announced that the parties have entered into a license agreement under which Polyclad may use Isola Group's square weave glass technology for the term of the patent. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Tarun Amla, Chief Technology Officer for Isola, made the following statement: "This arrangement is good for the industry by providing more than one source for the product technology and is good for Isola in that it demonstrates that our investment in R&D is providing us with a return on investment." He went on to state, "we look forward to working with our customers and Polyclad on expanding the use of this technology."