Insider Trading Case: All 3 remain free on bail

The 3 man accused of participating in an insider trading conspiracy were allowed to remain free on bail.

Walter Shimoon, James Fleishman and Anthony M. Longoria are all accused of fraud and conspiracy and face up to 20 years in prison, as reported earlier. Furthermore, some of the companies, who's executives are involved in the investigation - Flextronics, AMD and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing - have apparently refused to advance legal fees, reports FT.