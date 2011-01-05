AsteelFlash with new Executive Vice President

French EMS-provider AsteelFlash Group has named Joop Ruijgrok as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

"Joop is a highly experienced executive in general management, global sales and marketing and we are pleased to have him join our team. Joop will play a pivotal role enabling AsteelFlash to grow our business by more than 25% a year over the next two years. He will extend our relationships with existing customers while working to bring in new business and define our brand as a global corporation. I am confident he is an excellent match to our team and want to issue him a warm welcome", said Gilles Benhamou, chief executive officer for the AsteelFlash Group.



Prior to joining AsteelFlash, Mr. Ruijgrok was Vice President of EMEA for Silicon Graphics, and before that held senior executive positions in Solectron and Compaq Computer. Mr. Ruijgrok has also been instrumental in the formation and ownership of several high technology startups. He holds a Masters degree in Business Administration and a bachelor’s degree in Law from the University of Leiden in the Netherlands.