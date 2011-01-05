Electronics Production | January 05, 2011
Globalization means different things to midmarket OEMs and EMS
Globalization means different things to midmarket OEMs and EMS companies than to top tier (“Goliath fringe”) multinational enterprises (MNEs). Opportunities and challenges must be carefully assessed and each company must exercise due diligence to determine if, when and how it should attempt to do business in emerging markets.
CBA research points to a sequential approach emphasizing the importance of ‘FIT’ – flexibility, integration and timing – when choosing an outsourcing solution. Midmarket OEMs increasingly are starting with a ‘clean slate’ and revisiting the make-or-buy decision for electronics manufacturing.
Often, a ‘hybrid’ approach is undertaken, where outsourcing is considered a tool used strategically, rather than a rigid strategy used in every situation. Electronics manufacturing is complex and demanding, requiring close relationships among players; a midmarket company’s brand may be placed in jeopardy through ill- advised decisions related to globalization.
Some findings of the latest Charlie Barnhart & Associates LLC report Next Horizons for Electronics Manufacturing:
- Transportation and utilities infrastructures are critical to high tech industries. Companies selling products related to these areas will be attracted to a region that is investing in infrastructure. Companies that require infrastructure should investigate current status thoroughly.
- Electronics manufacturing requires an educated or at least educable workforce. Literacy rate, school life expectancy, labor force % by occupation and age structure are data points that address this issue.
- If a population is aging and has not made a transition to a primarily urban, industrial economy, it may be challenged to acquire the skills necessary to build electronic products. Labor rates alone do not comprehend the requirements for electronics manufacturing.
- Demand for high tech products is secondary to survival necessities. If people don’t have access to sanitation and clean water, they will not be able to buy electronic products.
- Just because a country has a lot of people, doesn’t mean there is a demand for all types of electronics. GDP/capita, cell phone usage, and number of internet users are factors that help determine readiness for high tech products, but more research into domestic demand for a particular country and product category is required.
- There are different types of customers in an emerging market: government entities, non- government organizations operating in the geography, multi-national enterprises (MNEs) already operating in the region, and lastly the domestic consumer. Companies must have the strategy and the relationships in place within the ecosystem that make sense for their products.
- Cultural differences have the potential to impact markets for electronics. Companies must understand the culture in order to create appropriate products and to bring them to market in a way that is acceptable. It is likely that distribution channels available to domestic companies will not be as easy to penetrate for foreign companies.
- There often are two economies in operation in emerging countries: one for local citizens and one for foreign nationals. Companies usually need a local presence to thoroughly understand the interplay between the parallel universes.
- It is difficult, although not impossible, to do business in countries where the government is corrupt and where there is no rule of law.
-----
Author: Jennifer Read, Associate at Charlie Barnhart & Associates LLC
Often, a ‘hybrid’ approach is undertaken, where outsourcing is considered a tool used strategically, rather than a rigid strategy used in every situation. Electronics manufacturing is complex and demanding, requiring close relationships among players; a midmarket company’s brand may be placed in jeopardy through ill- advised decisions related to globalization.
Some findings of the latest Charlie Barnhart & Associates LLC report Next Horizons for Electronics Manufacturing:
- Transportation and utilities infrastructures are critical to high tech industries. Companies selling products related to these areas will be attracted to a region that is investing in infrastructure. Companies that require infrastructure should investigate current status thoroughly.
- Electronics manufacturing requires an educated or at least educable workforce. Literacy rate, school life expectancy, labor force % by occupation and age structure are data points that address this issue.
- If a population is aging and has not made a transition to a primarily urban, industrial economy, it may be challenged to acquire the skills necessary to build electronic products. Labor rates alone do not comprehend the requirements for electronics manufacturing.
- Demand for high tech products is secondary to survival necessities. If people don’t have access to sanitation and clean water, they will not be able to buy electronic products.
- Just because a country has a lot of people, doesn’t mean there is a demand for all types of electronics. GDP/capita, cell phone usage, and number of internet users are factors that help determine readiness for high tech products, but more research into domestic demand for a particular country and product category is required.
- There are different types of customers in an emerging market: government entities, non- government organizations operating in the geography, multi-national enterprises (MNEs) already operating in the region, and lastly the domestic consumer. Companies must have the strategy and the relationships in place within the ecosystem that make sense for their products.
- Cultural differences have the potential to impact markets for electronics. Companies must understand the culture in order to create appropriate products and to bring them to market in a way that is acceptable. It is likely that distribution channels available to domestic companies will not be as easy to penetrate for foreign companies.
- There often are two economies in operation in emerging countries: one for local citizens and one for foreign nationals. Companies usually need a local presence to thoroughly understand the interplay between the parallel universes.
- It is difficult, although not impossible, to do business in countries where the government is corrupt and where there is no rule of law.
-----
Author: Jennifer Read, Associate at Charlie Barnhart & Associates LLC
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments