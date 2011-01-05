© New York Stock Exchange

Motorola Mobility: Spin-off complete

Motorola Mobility Holdings, Inc. (Motorola Mobility) has completed its spin-off from Motorola, Inc. and its shares will begin trading (January 4, 2011) on the New York Stock Exchange.

“We are pleased that Motorola Mobility has reached this important milestone. After more than two years of planning, today we begin operating as a financially strong, independent company trading on the New York Stock Exchange,” said Sanjay Jha, chairman and CEO of Motorola Mobility.



“With more than 20,000 employees globally, 24,500 patents granted and pending, and a highly recognizable brand, we are able to deliver cutting-edge devices with differentiated software experiences. In addition, we will continue to work aggressively to capitalize on the next generation of converged devices and experiences to provide consumers with more intuitive and personalized services,” Mr Jha added.