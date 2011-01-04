Insider trading suspects in court today

Walter Shimoon (former employee at EMS-provider Flextronics), Mark Anthony Longoria (formerly working at chipmaker AMD) and James Fleishman (salesman at Primary Global) will make their initial appearances in a New York court today.

The defendants, who haven’t entered formal pleas, are alleged to have traded insider information to hedge funds (evertiq reported earlier). The defendants were charged with fraud and conspiracy and could face up to 20 years in prison.



Daniel DeVore, a former supply manager at Dell, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and wire fraud in December 2010.