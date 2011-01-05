DC Film Capacitors: Shortages continue to surprise industry

Lead times for DC film capacitors increased by 3.8% on average in September 2010 and again by 3.47% in October 2010 on a month-to-month basis.

However, shortages of DC film capacitors continue and some end-users in the power supply industry report that lead-times for certain niche components (mostly high voltage snubbers) peak at more than 60 weeks, writes Dennis M. Zogb, president and owner of the Paumanok Group, in TTi's MarketEye report.



Lead times for axial leaded PET film capacitors and SMD chips (PPS and PEN) increased by 2 weeks on average in September 2010. This reportedly is closely related to the tightened supply of thin metallized film used as the DC film dielectric; a situation compounded by the exit of Mitsubishi Polyester Materials GmbH from the plastic capacitor film supply chain, he continues.