Electronics Production | January 04, 2011
DRAM pricing collapse continues in December
DRAM pricing continued to decline in December, as levels plunged to their lowest point of the year, according to the market research firm iSuppli.
As of December 10, the contract price for a 2-gigabyte (GB) Double Data Rate 3 (DDR3) DRAM module stood at USD 21.00—down more than 50% from USD 44.40 just six months ago in June. The dive in pricing is not restricted to DDR3 alone: Prices also have plummeted in the previous-generation DDR2 devices—declining to USD 21.50 in December, compared to USD 38.80 in June.
DDR3 has faster transfer speeds and consumes less power than the older DDR2 device type, noted Mike Howard, principal analyst for DRAM and memory at iSuppli. However, prices have fallen faster for DDR3 than for the other varieties of DRAM because of its high volume, accounting for more than 60% of total DRAM bits shipped during the fourth quarter.
The decline in prices means that it has become considerably less expensive for PC original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to load machines with more DRAM. DRAM content per PC, which grew by 24% in 2010, is forecasted to expand by more than 33% in 2011. And as long as DRAM costs equate to less than 10% of the ASP for PCs, manufacturers will continue to increase the memory content in their computers.
Nothing to stop freefall of prices
Nonetheless, DRAM pricing appears to be reaching critical levels, Mr Howard noted, and nothing is likely to stop prices from continuing their slide during the next six months.
In particular, as DDR 3 reaches USD 1 per gigabyte, DRAM manufacturers operating at the 60-nanometer (nm) process node will start to face the painful economics of costs exceeding prices, iSuppli believes. When prices dropped below USD 1 per gigabyte in 2008, for instance, manufacturers with lagging process technology were forced to throttle down production.
All told, DRAM prices will continue their descent for at least the first half of 2011, with 2GB DDR3 modules dipping to less than USD 15 by the end of the second quarter. After that, the balance between supply and demand is expected to be more favorable at the end of the second half next year, which then could temporarily slow down or halt the drop in prices.
DDR3 has faster transfer speeds and consumes less power than the older DDR2 device type, noted Mike Howard, principal analyst for DRAM and memory at iSuppli. However, prices have fallen faster for DDR3 than for the other varieties of DRAM because of its high volume, accounting for more than 60% of total DRAM bits shipped during the fourth quarter.
The decline in prices means that it has become considerably less expensive for PC original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to load machines with more DRAM. DRAM content per PC, which grew by 24% in 2010, is forecasted to expand by more than 33% in 2011. And as long as DRAM costs equate to less than 10% of the ASP for PCs, manufacturers will continue to increase the memory content in their computers.
Nothing to stop freefall of prices
Nonetheless, DRAM pricing appears to be reaching critical levels, Mr Howard noted, and nothing is likely to stop prices from continuing their slide during the next six months.
In particular, as DDR 3 reaches USD 1 per gigabyte, DRAM manufacturers operating at the 60-nanometer (nm) process node will start to face the painful economics of costs exceeding prices, iSuppli believes. When prices dropped below USD 1 per gigabyte in 2008, for instance, manufacturers with lagging process technology were forced to throttle down production.
All told, DRAM prices will continue their descent for at least the first half of 2011, with 2GB DDR3 modules dipping to less than USD 15 by the end of the second quarter. After that, the balance between supply and demand is expected to be more favorable at the end of the second half next year, which then could temporarily slow down or halt the drop in prices.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments