Lead times for Tantalum capacitors show decline

Lead times for tantalum capacitors as a whole showed a 4.05% decline on a month-to-month basis, writes Dennis M. Zogb, president and owner of the Paumanok Group, in TTi's MarketEye report.

This, according to Mr Zogb, signifying a shift in demand for the first time in 2010. "We estimate that tantalum ore supply will be continually tight through first half of 2011. Additional price increases for tantalum capacitors seem inevitable. Our estimates suggest that tantalite prices will have tripled by January 2011 when new materials contracts begin to affect the market. We probably face the unique situation of declining lead times and rising prices, not only for tantalum but for many components that employ industrial dual use rare earths, metals and plastics", he continues in saying.