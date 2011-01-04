Powerchip unable to pay bills?

Rexchip has suspended DRAM shipments to Taiwan-based DRAM maker Powerchip Technology. The latter is reportedly unable to pay. DigiTimes reports that Powerchip is now in talks with both Elpida Memory and Rexchip Electronics about its overdue payments.



Rexchip is owned by Elpida (70%) and Powerchip (30%).